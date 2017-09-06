To get sales kicking, LL Bean renews focus on the outdoors

FREEPORT, Maine (AP) — L.L. Bean is putting a renewed focus on the fun of being outside as it tries to invigorate sales in a fast-changing marketplace.

“Be an Outsider,” the chain is urging, in a campaign starting this month that celebrates the outdoors as something to be enjoyed with friends and family.

The quirky campaign features a family having fun at a cabin, a young canoeist howling and 20-somethings shedding their clothes before jumping off a dock into a lake. The company is trying to draw a contrast to competitors that show the outdoors as a landscape to be individually conquered.

Shawn Gorman, the company’s chairman and grandson of founder Leon Leonwood Bean, tells The Associated Press: “It’s a migration almost back to where we’ve been — and being truer to the original L.L. Bean brand and the outdoor heritage of our brand.”

