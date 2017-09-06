TinCaps top Hot Rods in series opener 2-1 on road

BOWLING GREEN, Kent. – The TinCaps held off Bowling Green to secure a 2-1 victory in game one of their Eastern Conference semifinals series on Wednesday night.

The best-of-three series continues tomorrow with game two at Parkview Field. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. with Pedro Avila set to toe the rubber for the TinCaps.

Game three, if necessary, would be Friday at Parkview Field at 7:05 p.m. Adrian Morejon would start that game for the Caps.

In Wednesday’s game catcher A.J. Kennedy’s two run blast in the second inning proved to be the difference. Caps ace Michel Baez went 7 innings giving up no runs while striking out 9. However, the TinCaps bullpen yielded a run in the bottom of the 8th for Bowling Green’s only tally of the night.