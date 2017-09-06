TinCaps star Potts namd MWL Player of the Month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – TinCaps third baseman Hudson Potts has been named the Midwest League’s Player of the Month for August. Potts will receive an award in recognition of the honor from Minor League Baseball, which announced the news on Wednesday.

In August, Potts hit .364 and led the Midwest League with eight home runs, 18 extra-base hits, and 71 total bases. The 18-year-old finished second in the league with a .664 slugging percentage and an on-base plus slugging (OPS) of 1.060. Potts, the Padres’ No. 23 ranked prospect, also was third in the league in August with 10 doubles, 23 RBIs, and 37 hits. Plus, Potts had 12 multi-hit games out of the 27 games he played in during August.

The highlight of the month for Potts came on August 30 at Parkview Field against the Great Lakes Loons. Potts hit a three-run home run in the first inning of the game. Then the 18-year-old from Texas hit a grand slam in the second inning. It was the first career grand slam for Potts and the first two-homer game of his career. The seven RBIs in the game were the most for a Fort Wayne player since Justin Baum on June 6, 2008.

In the middle of his hot August stretch, Potts was named the Midwest League Player of the Week for his performance from August 14-20. That award was selected by MiLB.com’s staff.

The third baseman finished the season with 20 homers—tied for the second most in Fort Wayne’s 25-year franchise history. He was selected by the Padres in the first round of the 2016 MLB Draft (24th overall) out of Carroll High School in Southlake, Texas.

Potts and the TinCaps begin the Midwest League Playoffs on Wednesday with Game 1 of the Eastern Division Semifinals against the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Tampa Bay Rays) in Bowling Green, Ky. The TinCaps then return home to continue the best-of-three series for Game 2 which will be at Parkview Field on Thursday, September 7 (7:05 p.m.). If necessary, Game 3 will also be played at Parkview Field on Friday, September 8 (7:05 p.m.).

