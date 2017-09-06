Tech firms slam Trump for ending immigrant protections

NEW YORK (AP) — Technology companies are criticizing the Trump administration for its plan to undo protections for young immigrants.

The move could put young people who were brought into the U.S. illegally as children at risk of deportation.

Tech companies have pushed against efforts to curb immigration, which they see as vital to their industry.

Microsoft’s president, Brad Smith, says in a blog post that Microsoft will provide legal counsel for affected employees and asks Congress to prioritize legislation protecting the young people.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says in a post that Americans should push their congressional representatives for legislation to protect these young people, often called “Dreamers.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook says in a note to employees that the iPhone maker is supporting affected employees.

