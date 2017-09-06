Salvation Army collecting items for hurricane relief

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – According to the Salvation Army, they help around 30 million people. That works out to be about 1 person every second. Millions of those who will be helped this year are Texans, whose homes and businesses were destroyed or damaged after more than 50″ of rain fell during Hurricane Harvey. With another major hurricane, Irma, now approaching Florida and the Southeast coast, donations are becoming even more important. That’s why our local Salvation Army chapter is collecting items to send to hurricane victims.

At the Salvation Army branch located at 2901 North Clinton Street in Fort Wayne, they’ll be accepting non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products every day from 8:30a-7p. The following are some of the items they are hoping to collect:

Canned meals (soups, stews, chili)

Tuna (or other canned meats)

Boxed instant meals (mac n cheese, hamburger helper)

Peanut butter

Canned fruit

Canned vegetables

Canned or bagged beans

Pasta and spaghetti sauce

Rice

Cereal

Healthy snacks

Baby formula, food, bottles, pacifiers, diapers, and wipes

Soap/shampoo

Toothbrush/toothpaste

Razor

Deodorant

Hairbrushes/combs

Feminine hygiene products

Body wipes

Hand sanitizer

Please note that food items must be packaged in sturdy cans, boxes, or bags. They will NOT be accepting any clothing, furniture, or items packaged in glass.