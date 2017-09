FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saint Francis took game two but couldn’t take another as the Cougars fell to 20th-ranked Indiana Wesleyan 3-1 on Wednesday night at the Hutzell Athletic Center.

The match was USF’s first conference game of the season. The Cougs are now 1-10 overall and 0-1 in Crossroads League play.

USF was led by Ava Kunkler and Kendra Siefring with 13 kills apiece.

Kelly Miller led IWU with 12 kills.