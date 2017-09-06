Round of NAFTA talks ends amid resistance over Mexico wages

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The second round of talks on renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement has ended amid resistance to discussing Mexico’s low wages and large differences over dispute resolution mechanisms.

The head negotiators for all three countries at the talks in Mexico City said progress had been made, but U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said some areas were going to be challenging.

Lighthizer said: “There’s no secret that the labor provisions will be contentious and that it’s our objective to have provisions that raise wage rates in Mexico. I think that’s in the interest of Mexicans and in the interest of the United States.”

He also said that while the U.S. had proposed eliminating the current dispute resolution mechanism, “we haven’t had any detailed negotiations” on the system, which is known as Chapter 19.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.