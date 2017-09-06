Rock station 103.3 The Fort launches in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A new rock radio station has hit the Fort Wayne airwaves: 103.3 The Fort.

Adams Radio Group launched 103.3 The Fort early Wednesday. Along with modern rock, the station will feature programs including nationally syndicated radio show ‘The Billy Madison Show’ hosted by Billy Madison in the morning and Seattle’s No. 1 afternoon drive show, ‘The Men’s Room,’ from 7-11 p.m.

Kevin Musselman, vice president and market manager for Adams Radio, said the station will compliment Adams Radio Group’s classic rock station 96.3XKE.

“We are very excited about this station and what it brings to the listeners of Fort Wayne,” said Musselman. “Our lineup, including ‘The Billy Madison Show’ in AM Drive and ‘The Mens Room’ in evenings will be unique and different, and we believe will be quickly identified by the 18-34 male as the ‘must listen to station.'”

Adams Radio Group operates eight radio stations in the Fort Wayne market.

“We are amped to make Ft. Wayne part of the BMS family,” said Madison.

‘The Mens Room’ team added: “This is great news and we couldn’t be more excited to share the Men’s Room with Fort Wayne! We’re proud to join their line up and we’re ready to get the party started.”