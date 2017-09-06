Prisoner missing since Aug. 10 captured in eastern Indiana

LIBERTY, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police say a northern Indiana man at large since not returning to a community corrections program last month has been captured in eastern Indiana.

They say 58-year-old Vonny Dean Craw, formerly of Logansport, was apprehended about 6 p.m. Tuesday at a motel in Liberty and lodged in the Union County Jail.

Craw was serving a sentence after pleading guilty to a 2010 armed robbery in Cass County. He was transferred in July from the Miami Correctional Facility to Cass/Pulaski Community Corrections. Authorities say he was a granted a leave on Aug. 10, took a car from a Logansport car dealership for a test drive, and didn’t return.

Police say Craw was a person of interest in armed robberies and car thefts in southern Indiana since his escape.

