Photos show Houston’s devastation, recovery from Harvey

HOUSTON (AP) — Photos taken just a week apart show how the Houston area is starting to recover after the devastation of Harvey’s catastrophic floods that left homes and roads under several feet of water.
Debris from a flood-ruined house in Spring was on Tuesday piled up in the now-dry front yard. On Aug. 28, the same property was submerged under floodwaters that nearly reached the top of the front door.
Receding waters reveal Houston after Harvey
Roads in Houston that a week ago were swamped with waist-deep water packed with boats ferrying drenched and terrified residents to safety are now dry and busy with regular traffic — cars and trucks.
Harvey slammed into the Gulf Coast of Texas Aug. 25 as a Category 4 hurricane. It soon downgraded to a tropical storm but lingered for days, dropping record amounts of rain on Houston and the surrounding area.
