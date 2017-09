OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – Norwell Schools are closed Wednesday, according to the district’s transportation direction.

Stephanie Rohr said the middle school and high school will be closed because smoke was found in the building.

Rohr said school officials are trying to determine the source of the smoke.

Kids and staff members are being kept out of the building as a precaution.

Lancaster and Ossian elementary schools is operating on a 2-hour delay.