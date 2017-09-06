Local restaurant to donate day’s proceeds to Harvey victims

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The owner of the Glenbrook Square Chick-fil-A off Coldwater Road will donate all money earned at the restaurant Wednesday to Harvey aid.

Jamie Ochsner, who owns the Glenbrook location, is originally from Houston and still has family living there.

She told NewsChannel 15 that her family was not affected by the storm, but it’s still important to her to give back.

Oschsner said she thought about it and decided she didn’t want to profit at all, and would donate the entire day’s money to help those in need.

She also plans to head to Houston to help with the clean up efforts.

The Chick-fil-A at Glenbrook Square will be open Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

If you can’t make it to the restaurant tomorrow, you can donate by following this link: http://www.youcaring.com/hoosiers4houston.