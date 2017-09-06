Local liquor stores dealing with rash of burglaries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One liquor store owner has had four of his stores broken into over the last three weeks. He said he’s not the only victim. He believes this has happened to more than 10 other stores.

Cap n’ Cork Owner Joe Doust said there’s a trend to these break-ins. He said they all happen between 1-4 a.m., and involved the same two to three men. The crime is usually over within a minute or two. The burglars break through the glass doors, then grab bags of alcohol and tobacco.

Doust said his stores on Bluffton Road, Coliseum Boulevard, Lima Road and Coldwater Road were all targeted within a three week period. He talked to other liquor store owners who said they’ve experienced the same thing, including several Belmont Beverage stores in Fort Wayne.

Police also confirmed the burglaries. However could not confirm how many have occurred at this time.

This story will be updated. Complete coverage will air Wednesday on Nightcast at 11 p.m.