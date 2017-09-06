Less than half of Indiana students passed ISTEP

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Indiana education officials released overall results from the ISTEP standardized exams given last spring to nearly 500,000 students.

Statewide, 46 percent of Indiana students in grades 3-8 passed both the math and English sections of the test, according to results released by the state Wednesday. At the high school level, just 31.4 percent of 10th graders passed both sections.

At Fort Wayne Community Schools, 39 percent of 3rd through 8th grade students passed both the math and English sections of the test, while 23.6 percent of 10th graders did. More than 50 percent of elementary and middle school students at East Allen County Schools passed both sections, and 29 percent of 10th graders achieved that. Nearly 67 percent of 3rd through 8th grade and 45 percent of high school students at Northwest Allen County Schools passed both sections, while almost 65 percent of Southwest Allen County Schools elementary and middle school students and 52 percent of high school students passed both.

Fifty-eight percent of DeKalb Central Schools 3rd through 8th grade students and 28 percent of 10th grade students passed both the math and English sections of the ISTEP test, while nearly 41 percent of 3rd through 8th graders and 52 percent of sophomores at North Adams Community Schools passed both. At East Noble Schools, 44 percent of primary students and 42 percent of high school students achieved passing scores in both sections.

More than 52 percent of 3rd through 8th grade students passed both math and English sections at MSD of Steuben County, where 35 percent of 10th grade students did so. At Smith-Green Community Schools, nearly 42 percent of elementary and middle school students passed both sections and 41 percent of 10th grade students.

FIND | See how your school performed

The passing rates on the ISTEP exams are on the agenda for discussion during Wednesday’s meeting of the State Board of Education.

The schools statewide are down again from 2016, when 51.6 percent of students in grades 3-8 passed both the English and math sections. Those scores were down nearly 2 percentage points from the spring 2015 exams.

Indiana students are to be taking the ISTEP exam for the final time next spring as the state is switching to a new test named ILEARN for the 2019 exams. Details on the new test are still being worked out. Some critics worry it won’t be much different than ISTEP.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.