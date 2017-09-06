Indiana official accuses veterinarian of animal abuse

GRANGER, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana attorney general has accused a northern Indiana veterinarian of abusing animals in her care.

The office of Attorney General Curtis Hill filed a nearly 100-point complaint in June with the state Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners against Dr. Jennifer Perusek of the Animal Clinic in Granger.

The complaint alleges Perusek routinely engaged in a pattern of kicking, hitting, slamming, dragging and choking animals from 2012 to 2016.

Perusek’s lawyer released a statement saying his client vehemently denies the claims.

The civil complaint is against Perusek’s veterinary license. Hill has recommended that the state veterinary board discipline Perusek.

St. Joseph County Prosecutor Ken Cotter has requested more information from Hill to determine if criminal charges should be pursued.

