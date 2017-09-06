Indiana governor set to leave on 9-day trip to Japan

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is set to leave Thursday on a nine-day trip to Japan with business leaders and economic development officials from around the state.

The governor’s office says Japan is the state’s largest foreign investor and the trip aims to strengthen relationships and encourage continued investment and trade.

Holcomb’s schedule includes meetings with Japanese government officials, national business chambers and executives of Japanese companies with operations in Indiana, including Subaru, Toyota and Honda. He’s scheduled to return Sept. 15.

The Indiana delegation includes the mayors of Columbus, Crawfordsville, Seymour, Shelbyville and Vincennes.

Holcomb previously traveled to Hungary and France in June and to Great Britain last December, soon after he won election as governor.

