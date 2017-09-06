Harvey aid, debt on returning Congress’ daunting to-do list

In this Feb. 27, 2017 file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., accompanied by House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., speaks to reporters outside the White House in Washington, following their meeting with President Donald Trump inside.

 

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is returning after a five-week summer recess with storm-ravaged states clamoring for Harvey aid.

The Trump administration is demanding a swift increase in the nation’s borrowing authority, and President Donald Trump’s actions on immigration are certain to upend the fall agenda.

Lawmakers face a daunting workload and fast-approaching deadlines, including the need to fund the government and increase the United States’ $19.9 trillion debt ceiling by month’s end.

A Republican-led Congress with no major legislative achievement in the first seven months of Trump’s presidency also is intent on overhauling the nation’s tax code. They are hoping for a political win after the failure of repealing and replacing Barack Obama’s health care law.

The immediate focus will be rushing a $7.9 billion disaster relief package to Harvey victims.

