Harvey aid, debt on returning Congress’ daunting to-do list

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is returning after a five-week summer recess with storm-ravaged states clamoring for Harvey aid.

The Trump administration is demanding a swift increase in the nation’s borrowing authority, and President Donald Trump’s actions on immigration are certain to upend the fall agenda.

Lawmakers face a daunting workload and fast-approaching deadlines, including the need to fund the government and increase the United States’ $19.9 trillion debt ceiling by month’s end.

A Republican-led Congress with no major legislative achievement in the first seven months of Trump’s presidency also is intent on overhauling the nation’s tax code. They are hoping for a political win after the failure of repealing and replacing Barack Obama’s health care law.

The immediate focus will be rushing a $7.9 billion disaster relief package to Harvey victims.

