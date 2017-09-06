Fugitive guilty of nearly $10M in bogus travel purchases

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man who escaped to Mexico in the 1990s to avoid sentencing in a New York credit card fraud case has pleaded guilty before a federal judge in Pittsburgh for a scheme to make nearly $10 million in fraudulent credit card purchases, most of them international airline tickets, while on the lam.

Forty-eight-year-old Nicolas Frank Sucich likely faces more than four years in federal prison under a plea agreement struck Tuesday to charges of wire and access device fraud. He’ll return for sentencing Jan. 5, when prosecutors and his defense attorney hope the judge will approve their agreed-upon 51-month sentence.

Sucich and his co-defendant and former lover, Jimmy Lee Johnson, a petty criminal with a history of crack cocaine abuse and prostitution, worked the scheme while living together in Mexico, according to information from Tuesday’s hearing and sentencing documents filed in Johnson’s case. Johnson already has pleaded guilty and was sentenced last year to the two years in prison he already had served by the time he was convicted.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.