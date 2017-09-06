Fort Wayne announces trick-or-treating hours

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The city of Fort Wayne has set its trick-or-treating hours for Halloween 2017.
Trick-or-treating will be allowed in Fort Wayne from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, Halloween, according to a release from the Fort Wayne Police Department.
The police department offered the following tips:
- Only visit those homes with an illuminated exterior front light (or porch light) indicating that trick-or-treaters are welcomed
- Do not wear costumes that obscure your vision
- Wear reflective clothing, or light colored clothing to make you more visible to motorists
- Travel in groups composed of at least one adult
- Have a pre-planned route
- Only cross streets at the crosswalks
- Visit familiar homes, and do not enter a stranger’s home
- Be prepared for adverse weather
- Refrain from consuming any treats until inspected by an adult