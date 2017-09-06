Fort Wayne announces trick-or-treating hours

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The city of Fort Wayne has set its trick-or-treating hours for Halloween 2017.

Trick-or-treating will be allowed in Fort Wayne from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, Halloween, according to a release from the Fort Wayne Police Department.

The police department offered the following tips:

Only visit those homes with an illuminated exterior front light (or porch light) indicating that trick-or-treaters are welcomed

Do not wear costumes that obscure your vision

Wear reflective clothing, or light colored clothing to make you more visible to motorists

Travel in groups composed of at least one adult

Have a pre-planned route

Only cross streets at the crosswalks

Visit familiar homes, and do not enter a stranger’s home

Be prepared for adverse weather

Refrain from consuming any treats until inspected by an adult