Fort Wayne announces trick-or-treating hours

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The city of Fort Wayne has set its trick-or-treating hours for Halloween 2017.

Trick-or-treating will be allowed in Fort Wayne from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, Halloween, according to a release from the Fort Wayne Police Department.

The police department offered the following tips:

  • Only visit those homes with an illuminated exterior front light (or porch light) indicating that trick-or-treaters are welcomed
  • Do not wear costumes that obscure your vision
  • Wear reflective clothing, or light colored clothing to make you more visible to motorists
  • Travel in groups composed of at least one adult
  • Have a pre-planned route
  • Only cross streets at the crosswalks
  • Visit familiar homes, and do not enter a stranger’s home
  • Be prepared for adverse weather
  • Refrain from consuming any treats until inspected by an adult

