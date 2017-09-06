Embassy Theatre to complete summer renovation projects

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Embassy Theatre is nearing completion on two summer renovation projects.

The backstage dressing rooms of the historic theater have been renovated and new carpeting has been installed in the main theater.

Kyle Snare, Facilities Director at Embassy Theatre, said the dressing rooms has not had a major renovation since it was built in the 1920’s.

The projects cost about $1 million to complete. Chuck and Lisa Surack and Sweetwater gave funds to renovate the historic theater’s backstage dressing rooms. The gift was announced in February.

The renovations will be unveiled to the general public Sunday, Sept. 10 during free tours as part of Be A Tourist in Your Own Hometown.