Churches, businesses collecting Harvey relief supplies

Donations are being accepted for Hurricane Harvey relief at The Chapel, 2505 W. Hamilton Road.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A collection of Fort Wayne churches and businesses are collecting items to help to the victims of Hurricane Harvey in the Houston area.

A semi trailer has been parked at The Chapel at 2505 W. Hamilton Road to collect donations for relief efforts in Houston. Supplies will be collected through Thursday, the church said.

A release from The Chapel said the church coordinated with other churches and businesses to bring the trailer.

Items needed include:

  • N95 & N99 allergen/fume/mold masks
  • Generators
  • Dehumidifiers
  • Wet-dry vacs
  • Fans
  • Rubber work gloves
  • Rubber cleaning gloves
  • Wonderbars (flat crowbars)
  • Mold-removal (Concrobium not bleach)
  • Packing boxes and tape for packing up dry items to be stored during renovations
  • Ear protection
  • Eye protection
  • Channel lock pliers
  • Snow shovels/scoops (everything is wet so little shovels are not helpful)
  • Dollies
  • Industrial garbage bags (inserts to make them stand unassisted)
  • Knee pads

Financial donations will be given to disaster relief organizations like Samaritan’s Purse, the church said.

