Churches, businesses collecting Harvey relief supplies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A collection of Fort Wayne churches and businesses are collecting items to help to the victims of Hurricane Harvey in the Houston area.

A semi trailer has been parked at The Chapel at 2505 W. Hamilton Road to collect donations for relief efforts in Houston. Supplies will be collected through Thursday, the church said.

A release from The Chapel said the church coordinated with other churches and businesses to bring the trailer.

Items needed include:

N95 & N99 allergen/fume/mold masks

Generators

Dehumidifiers

Wet-dry vacs

Fans

Rubber work gloves

Rubber cleaning gloves

Wonderbars (flat crowbars)

Mold-removal (Concrobium not bleach)

Packing boxes and tape for packing up dry items to be stored during renovations

Ear protection

Eye protection

Channel lock pliers

Snow shovels/scoops (everything is wet so little shovels are not helpful)

Dollies

Industrial garbage bags (inserts to make them stand unassisted)

Knee pads

Financial donations will be given to disaster relief organizations like Samaritan’s Purse, the church said.