Churches, businesses collecting Harvey relief supplies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A collection of Fort Wayne churches and businesses are collecting items to help to the victims of Hurricane Harvey in the Houston area.
A semi trailer has been parked at The Chapel at 2505 W. Hamilton Road to collect donations for relief efforts in Houston. Supplies will be collected through Thursday, the church said.
A release from The Chapel said the church coordinated with other churches and businesses to bring the trailer.
Photos: Churches collect supplies for Harvey relief
Items needed include:
- N95 & N99 allergen/fume/mold masks
- Generators
- Dehumidifiers
- Wet-dry vacs
- Fans
- Rubber work gloves
- Rubber cleaning gloves
- Wonderbars (flat crowbars)
- Mold-removal (Concrobium not bleach)
- Packing boxes and tape for packing up dry items to be stored during renovations
- Ear protection
- Eye protection
- Channel lock pliers
- Snow shovels/scoops (everything is wet so little shovels are not helpful)
- Dollies
- Industrial garbage bags (inserts to make them stand unassisted)
- Knee pads
Financial donations will be given to disaster relief organizations like Samaritan’s Purse, the church said.