Bishop ‘saddened and disappointed’ about DACA repeal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Bishop Kevin Rhoades of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend said he was ‘saddened and disappointed’ with the Trump administration decision this week to “wind down” a program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the government will stop processing new applications under President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program, which has provided nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally in the U.S. Sessions called the DACA program “an unconstitutional exercise of authority,” and said Congress would have six months to come up with a legislative fix.

The move came two weeks after Rhoades penned an editorial published by wane.com in which the bishop called for local Catholics to support The Dream Act of 2017, would permanently protect young immigrants covered by DACA.

In a statement Wednesday, Rhoades said support is needed more than ever as DACA is rescinded.

A few weeks ago, I wrote a column expressing the Church’s strong support for the Dream Act of 2017. The passage of the Dream Act has even greater urgency now that the DACA program has been cancelled. My heart goes out to our DACA youth and their families who have been left unprotected from deportation and fear for their futures in the United States, their home. I am very saddened and disappointed in the Administration’s termination of the DACA program. I urge our legislators to support the Dream Act. It is a matter not only of mercy, but of justice. I hope and pray that Congress will act soon to protect these young people who were brought to the U.S. as minors and not responsible for the violation of our nation’s immigration laws. America is their home. They are part of our community, our churches, our schools, our workplaces, and our military. May we all stand in solidarity with them during this difficult time!”