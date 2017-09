FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A woman is in serious condition after being hit while she tried to cross the road at the intersection of Goshen Road and W. Coliseum Boulevard.

Police were called to the area just before 7:00 Tuesday night. Officers said the woman was with her boyfriend and they tried to run across the road while traffic was moving. The driver of a car didn’t see her and hit her.

She was taken to a hospital in serious condition.