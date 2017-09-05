WANE-TV partners with 3Rivers FCU for Harvey relief

We’ve all seen the devastating effect of Hurricane Harvey and wondered how we can help. Because of that, 3Rivers Federal Credit Union has partnered with WANE-TV. The 3Rivers Disaster Relief Fund allows members and non-members to go to any 3Rivers branch and donate.

At the end of the month, 100% of the funds collected will be donated to the Greater Houston Community Foundation’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, a fund designated specifically to support the ongoing disaster relief efforts.

3Rivers will match the first $5,000 in donations.