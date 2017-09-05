TOTW: Columbia City Eagles football

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – The Eagles executed a game winning two-point conversion to perfection on Friday night to cap a fourth quarter comeback on the road, earning Columbia City football OPS Team of the Week honors.

Down 13-0 in the fourth quarter at Bellmont Columbia City’s Jacob Wigent scored a touchdown to cut Bellmont’s lead to 13-6. With 1:14 to go quarterback Jacob Bolt hit Noah Judd for a TD, cutting Bellmont’s lead to 13-12. Instead of kicking the extra point for a tie the Eagles opted to go for two and converted when Max Bedwell – a receiver – hit Bolt in the end zone on a trick play.

The play – called “Slip” – is a play Columbia City coach Brett Fox lifted from the Clemson play book in which the quarterback – in Columbia City’s case, Bolt – slips out past the defense and turns into a receiver.

The Eagles, who improved to 2-1 on the season with the win against Bellmont, now travel to Huntington North on Friday night.