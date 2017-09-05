TinCaps look to cool off Hot Rods in Eastern Division Semifinals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The TinCaps are set to take on the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Tampa Bay Rays) in the best-of-three Eastern Division Semifinals.

Game 1: Wednesday, Sept. 6 @ Bowling Green (7:35 p.m.)

Game 2: Thursday, Sept. 7 vs. Bowling Green (7:05 p.m.)

Game 3: Friday, Sept. 8 vs. Bowling Green (7:05 p.m.)*

*If necessary





The TinCaps finished the second half of the season with a 42-28 record, while the Hot Rods went 41-29. Head-to-head, Fort Wayne was 8-10 against Bowling Green during the regular season, including 5-3 in the second half. The TinCaps began the season down in Kentucky on April 6, and also started the second half there. Coming out of the All-Star break, Fort Wayne won three of four at Bowling Green Ballpark (June 22-25). The teams split a four-game series at Parkview Field from Aug. 10-13.

Michel Baez will start game one for the TinCaps with Pedro Avila and Adrian Morejon set to start games two and three, respectively.