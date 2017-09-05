Silver Alert issued for missing Bloomington man

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) A Silver Alert has been issued as police investigate the disappearance of a Bloomington man.

Frank Binford was last seen around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday driving a tan 2003 Lexus S43 with Indiana plate WNJ186 in Bloomington. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said the 77-year-old Binford is believed to be in danger.

Binford is a white man, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 235 pounds, with black and grey hair and brown eyes. Police said he may be disoriented and in need of medical assistance.

If you have any information on Frank Binford, contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at (812) 349-2781 or 911.