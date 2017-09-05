Sales near $20M at Auctions America Auburn Fall auction

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) Auctions America’s Auburn Fall collector car show and sale pulled in nearly $20 million in sales at the Auburn Auction Park over the Labor Day weekend.

In a news release, Auctions America said the four-day auction saw total sales of $19.2 million, with 79 percent sell-through of all lots offered. All told, more than 700 vehicles and 250 lots of memorabilia crossed the block Thursday through Sunday.

“We’re proud of our success in restoring the Auburn Auction Park and bringing the annual Auburn Spring and Fall events to new heights,” said Donnie Gould, president of Auctions America. “Thanks to our international marketing reach and in response to client demand, we’ve been able to continually increase the quality of cars on offer at Auburn Fall, which shone through this year in a 26 percent increase in the average sale price per lot.”

A 1933 Duesenberg Model SJ ‘Sweep Panel’ Phaeton that hit the block Sunday helped the cause. The magnificent Model SJ sold for $2.3 million to become the most valuable automobile sold in Auctions America history.

Another Duesenberg – a 1929 Model J Convertible Coupe by Fleetwood – sold for $990,000. Other top sales include a 1953 Chevrolet Corvette for $269,500, a 1937 Packard Twelve Coupe Roadster for $261,250, and a 1958 Buick Limited Convertible for $239,250.

The event also raised $35,000 for JDM Charities and Honor Flight of NorthEast Indiana through an auction for a private tour of Jay Leno’s personal garage. Auctions America also pledged to donate $25,000 of the proceeds from Auburn Fall to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Thousands of enthusiasts came to the Auburn Auction Park for the event, which aside from automobiles featured monster truck shows and rides, stunt bike shows, helicopter rides, a Retro Swap, and a kid’s scavenger hunt, as well as celebrity appearances by former NASCAR Champion Rusty Wallace and Dave Kindig of Velocity Channel and Kindig-It Design.

“The Auburn Auction Park is rooted in collector car history,” said Gould. “We have already invested significant resources in the Park and look forward to furthering this investment in an effort to elevate the client experience and seamlessly serve the entire spectrum of the collector car market.

“The twice-a-year Auburn sales will continue the great collector car tradition that fuels Auburn, Indiana, and I look forward to being part of the team that draws even more new interest to this hobby we all love.”