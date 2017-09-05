Politics dominate summer’s last hurrah on Labor Day

Summer’s last hurrah across America has started with some politics.

In Ohio, tabloid TV star Jerry Springer attended a Labor Day parade in Cleveland on Monday amid speculation he is considering a run for Ohio governor as a Democrat in 2018.

Springer says working Americans need to unionize so they can get back benefits being taken by executives.

Also on Monday, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren released a report criticizing what President Donald Trump has done for workers in the U.S.

The Democrat from Massachusetts said the Republican president is creating jobs slower than Democratic administrations and isn’t raising wages.

Trump has touted his economic policies saying they have created more than 1 million jobs since he took office.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.