Police: Man killed by officer after domestic violence report

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police say an Ohio officer has shot and killed a man while responding to a 911 call about domestic violence.

Toledo police tell The Blade newspaper that the officer was investigating a report of a man assaulting a woman Monday night when the shooting occurred.

A police spokesman declined to give specifics, saying the details are still being investigated. He says the case is being handled by a team trained in police shooting investigations.

Police did not release the name of the officer or the man who was killed.

