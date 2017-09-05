Northrop edges Snider, stays perfect in SAC

Jehl maintains nothing good happens after midnight, council needs more convincing Updated: 44 mins ago Fort Wayne City Council talked about the idea of closing sexual oriented businesses early, but it didn’t do anything Tuesday. Now, the council member who wants to limit the hours the businesses can operate feels like the city missed its chance. City Council voted 5-4 to table an ordinance that would mandate those businesses to stop sexual oriented practices at midnight in an effort to deter crime.