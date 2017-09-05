Northrop edges Snider, stays perfect in SAC

Glenn Marini Published:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop topped Snider 3-2 at Hefner Fields on Tuesday night to move to 6-1 on the season and 3-0 in SAC play.

Donaldo Cruz, Yusuf Abdirahman, and Denilson Madrid all found the net for the Bruins.

 

Related Posts