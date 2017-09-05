Mastodons fall in heartbreaking fashion to Wright State

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne women’s volleyball team dropped a five-set heartbreaker to Wright State 3-2 (19-25, 25-18, 18-25, 25-12, 15-13).

The Mastodons were led by Nicole Rightnowar with her fourth double-double of the season. Rightnowar finished with a match-high 19 kills to go along with 10 digs. Katie Crowe and Madison Jaqua also earned a double-double. Crowe had 10 kills and 15 digs, and Jaqua finished with 47 assists and 11 digs. Elizabeth Fuerst earned a career-high 14 kills, while Elizabeth Britner had a career- and match-high 20 digs.

The ‘Dons opened the match scoring five of the first six points, cruising to the first-set victory. The second set looking promising for the Mastodons holding the early lead again at 13-9. The Raiders came back late in the frame, using an 8-0 run to take the lead and the set.

Fort Wayne came out of the break and promptly scored the first four points of set number three. The Mastodons used a trio of 4-0 runs to take the set. Another early Mastodon lead in the fourth set was not enough as Wright State went on a 7-0 run to win the set and force a fifth and final frame.

The Mastodons held a 10-8 lead in the fifth, but it was the Raiders coming back in the end with a 6-1 run to take the match.

Fort Wayne returns to the court September 8-9 for the Courtyard Marriott-Canfield Penguin Invitational hosted by Youngstown State.