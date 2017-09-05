Man in coma after beating at Garrett bar

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) A man was reportedly beaten into a medically induced coma at a Garrett bar Friday night, a family member told NewsChannel 15.

At some point Friday night, a fight broke out at Martin’s Tavern at 115 N. Randolph St., in the city’s center. Chase Geist was found badly beaten in an alley behind the bar, a family member told NewsChannel 15.

Geist was taken to a local hospital and admitted to intensive care, where a metal plate was inserted in his skull and he was placed in a medically induced coma, the family member said. As of Tuesday, Geist’s condition had not improved.

That’s about all the information that has been made available.

Garrett Police Chief Roland McPherson would only tell NewsChannel 15 on Tuesday that his officers were conducting an “active investigation” into a bar fight that happened at some point Friday night. The chief said he could not provide any other information about the incident because it was under investigation. He would not release a report.

McPherson did say that the investigation will be turned over to Indiana State Police later Tuesday.

NewsChannel 15 repeatedly requested information from Garrett Police over the weekend and was denied. A detective told NewsChannel 15 on Monday that they’d just picked up the case that day and refused to “bother” the chief.

