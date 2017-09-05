Gas station beating leaves woman in serious condition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman is in serious condition after she was battered early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the Speedway at 1222 N. Coliseum Blvd. just after midnight.

The incident was initially called out as a stabbing, but police later determined the woman was never stabbed. Police said a knife was found at the scene, but it was never used to stab the victim.

It’s not clear why the suspect battered the woman or what led to the incident.

Medics took the woman to a hospital where she was downgraded to serious condition.

No suspect information was immediately available.

The incident is under investigation.