Four-hour standoff ends peacefully

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A standoff that lasted more than four hours ended peacefully Tuesday morning.

Police initially responded to a home in the 3000 block of Tonawanda Dr. at 11:09 p.m. Monday in response to a fight between a man and woman.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers tried to talk to the man, but he ran into a back room of the home and barricaded himself inside.

Officers tried to convince the man to come out, but he refused. After asking the man to surrender several times, officers determined he may have been armed.

As a result, the Emergency Services and Crisis Response teams were called to the scene.

The man finally surrendered peacefully around 3:45 a.m. According to police, officers took the man into custody without incident.

Police said no one was seriously hurt during the incident.

Officers took the man to the police department where detectives will determine if he will be charged.

The incident is under investigation.