Flanagan’s restaurant closes, ‘grand opening’ planned

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Flanagan’s Restaurant and Pub, a popular casual theme eatery on Fort Wayne’s southwest side for nearly 30 years, has closed.

A signed posted on the door of the restaurant at 6525 Covington Road indicates that Flanagan’s last day of business was Sunday, Sept. 3. The notice, titled “All Good Things Must Come To An End!,” says the restaurant’s owners sold the business to retire.

It also says diners should watch for an “exciting Grand Opening, by New Ownership, in the near future.” Details of that development were not immediately available.

Flanagan’s opened in the late 1980s on the back side of Covington Plaza just off Covington Road, and found success with an extensive menu and unique decor. It also hosted well-liked events annually on St. Patrick’s Day.

“It has been our distinct pleasure and privilege to be a part of the Fort Wayne business community for almost three decades,” the notice reads. “We especially treasure the loyalty and friendship of our regular patrons, without whom our continued success would not have been possible.”

The notice also thanks the restaurant’s staff for their dedication and performance. It’s not clear if those workers will be retained under new ownership.