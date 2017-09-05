Court rules against professor in race discrimination case

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — An appeals court has affirmed the dismissal of racial discrimination claims by a former Indiana University South Bend professor.

The South Bend Tribune reports that the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago published its opinion this week and determined that Otis Grant was not able to prove a lower court erred when granting the school’s motion for summary judgment last year in the case.

Grant was a tenured associate professor of law and society. He was fired in 2011. The newspaper reports that court records show a school investigation concluded many of his credentials were vague, misleading or otherwise incorrect.

Grant later sued the school, trustees and several university employees.

