China’s Xi slams unwillingness to combat climate change

XIAMEN, China (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping warns that the world economy faces growing risks and uncertainties from countries turning inward on trade and resisting combating climate change, delivering an implicit rebuke to his American counterpart, Donald Trump.

Xi didn’t refer to the United States by name, although Trump has said trade pacts are a threat to American jobs and decided to pull the U.S. out of the Paris agreement on climate change.

The agreement under which countries set their own national plans for cutting climate emissions went into effect in November.

Xi’s criticism came at the opening of a dialogue between the leaders of BRICS countries and five other developing nations invited to take part in the discussions on the sidelines of the summit in the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen.

On Monday’s opening day of the summit, the BRICS countries called for reform of the United Nations and tougher measures against terrorist groups, while denouncing North Korea’s latest nuclear test.

The five also pledged their opposition to protectionism.

