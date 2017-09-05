9/5 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 05, 2017, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Indpls Ben Davis (19) 3-0 434 1

2. Warren Central (2) 2-1 370 2

3. Lawrence Central (1) 3-0 338 3

4. Center Grove – 2-1 318 5

5. Ft. Wayne Snider – 3-0 270 6

6. Valparaiso – 3-0 184 7

7. Carmel – 1-2 138 4

8. Avon – 2-1 106 9

9. Columbus North – 3-0 76 NR

10. Westfield – 3-0 70 NR

Others receiving votes: Lawrence North 44. Indpls N. Central 36. Homestead 16. Lafayette Jeff 14. Brownsburg 4. Penn 2.

Class 5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Indpls Roncalli (18) 3-0 432 1

2. New Palestine (1) 3-0 390 2

3. Concord – 3-0 304 6

4. Columbus East – 2-1 288 5

5. Indpls Cathedral (3) 0-3 248 3

6. Castle – 2-1 156 4

7. Kokomo – 2-1 102 10

8. Decatur Central – 2-1 100 NR

9. Bedford N. Lawrence – 3-0 90 NR

10. Michigan City – 2-1 68 NR

Others receiving votes: Terre Haute North 58. Zionsville 48. Lafayette Harrison 44. Bloomington South 28. New Albany 22. Floyd Central 16. LaPorte 14. Plainfield 6. Elkhart Central 6.

Class 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Ev. Reitz (18) 3-0 426 2

2. Ev. Central – 3-0 368 3

3. Lowell (1) 3-0 326 4

4. Ft. Wayne Dwenger (1) 3-0 302 5

5. NorthWood (1) 2-1 270 1

6. New Haven – 3-0 214 7

7. Plymouth (1) 3-0 174 9

8. Greenwood – 3-0 106 NR

9. E. Central – 1-2 54 8

10. Northridge – 3-0 34 NR

Others receiving votes: Angola 26. Marion 24. Lebanon 20. Franklin Co. 14. Silver Creek 14. Mishawaka 10. E. Noble 8. Shelbyville 8. Jasper 6. Leo 6. Pendleton Hts. 6. Hobart 4.

Class 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. W. Lafayette (17) 3-0 408 1

2. Gibson Southern (3) 3-0 346 2

3. Indpls Ritter – 3-0 314 3

4. Mishawaka Marian – 3-0 280 4

5. Ev. Memorial – 3-0 190 7

6. Danville (1) 3-0 166 10

(tie) Indpls Chatard – 1-2 166 5

8. Brownstown – 3-0 154 9

9. Ft. Wayne Concordia – 1-2 90 6

10. Guerin Catholic – 3-0 68 NR

Others receiving votes: Lawrenceburg 54. Ft. Wayne Luers 42. Heritage Hills 16. Indpls Brebeuf 10. Andrean 2. Sullivan 2. Knox 2.

Class 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Eastbrook (13) 3-0 400 1

2. Woodlan (5) 3-0 370 2

3. Indpls Scecina (2) 3-0 326 3

4. Rensselaer – 3-0 274 4

5. Ev. Mater Dei (1) 2-1 256 5

6. Southridge – 2-1 198 7

7. Tipton – 3-0 152 9

8. Linton – 2-1 138 8

9. Western Boone – 2-1 78 NR

10. Milan – 2-1 46 6

Others receiving votes: Mitchell 42. Triton Central 22. Lapel 8.

Class 1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Pioneer (21) 3-0 420 1

2. Carroll (Flora) – 3-0 346 2

3. Fountain Central – 3-0 264 4

3. Monroe Central – 3-0 264 3

5. Churubusco – 3-0 234 6

6. Indpls Lutheran – 2-1 228 5

7. Southwood – 3-0 186 10

8. Eastern Greene – 3-0 116 NR

9. S. Adams – 3-0 70 NR

10. Lafayette Catholic – 0-3 52 8

Others receiving votes: Eastside 34. N. Vermillion 13, Triton 16. W. Washington 14. N. Central (Farmersburg) 8. Covenant Christian 8. Attica 8. Northfield 4. Sheridan 4. N. Decatur 2. Adams Central 2.