Overstreet Extends Streak in Regular Season Finale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – TinCaps third baseman Kyle Overstreet had two hits on Monday afternoon to extend his on-base streak to 17 games since joining Fort Wayne, but the TinCaps lost to the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers) in the 2017 regular season finale, 4-1. The TinCaps finished the second half of the season with a 42-28 record and the top seed in the second half for the Eastern Division.

West Michigan (46-23, 91-45) broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the sixth inning off Fort Wayne relief pitcher Jim McDade (L). Dylan Burdeaux led off with a double. Three batters later, with two outs, Danny Woodrow singled to left field, scoring Burdeaux to give West Michigan a 1-0 lead.

Fort Wayne (42-28, 68-72) loaded the bases with one out in the seventh inning against West Michigan starting pitcher Tom de Blok (W), but de Blok induced back-to-back groundouts to end the Fort Wayne scoring threat and complete seven scoreless innings on the mound.

The Whitecaps extended their lead in the eighth. Chad Sedio tripled to begin the frame. Austin Athmann followed with a single to bring home Sedio for a 2-0 West Michigan edge. Burdeaux then singled to put runners on first and second base with Zac Shepherd coming to the plate. Shepherd singled to left field, and the ball rolled under TinCaps left fielder Nate Easley’s glove, allowing both Athmann and Burdeaux to score and give West Michigan a 4-0 advantage.

The TinCaps scored their lone run of the game in the top of the ninth. Overstreet doubled to begin the inning. Two batters later, center fielder Buddy Reed singled to center field, scoring Overstreet to cut the Whitecaps lead to 4-1. Reed, a fan favorite who the West Michigan crowd cheered on multiple occasions during the last two days, had two hits in a game for the second straight day.

With the regular season over, the TinCaps have the playoffs to look forward, beginning with the Eastern Division Semifinals. Fort Wayne has home-field advantage against Bowling Green (Tampa Bay Rays) for a best-of-three series that begins on Wednesday. The TinCaps and Hot Rods will play Game 1 in Kentucky. Game 2 will be at Parkview Field on Thursday, September 7 (7:05 p.m.). If necessary, Game 3 will also be played at Parkview Field on Friday, September 8 (7:05 p.m.).

Tickets for the Midwest League Playoffs at Parkview Field are on sale at TinCapsTickets.com, by calling 260-482-6400, or by visiting the ballpark’s Ticket Office during regular business hours. It’ll be a Thirsty Thursday presented by Rudy’s, meaning $1 domestic drafts and other drink specials will be available. Ticket prices are the same as in the regular season, starting at just $5.

Next Game

Wednesday, September 6 @ Bowling Green (7:35 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: RH Michel Baez

– Hot Rods Probable Starter: RH Mikey York

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com / TuneIn