Notre Dame to face backup QB, Eason ruled out for Bulldogs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – When the No. 15 Bulldogs come to South Bend on Saturday, a true freshman will be under center for Georgia.

Head coach Kirby Smart said Monday that starter Jacob Eason is ruled out due to a sprained ligament in his knee. He awkwardly tweaked his knee early on in a win over Appalachian State, 31-10, and Jake Fromm will get his first career start against the Fighting Irish.

Eason is week-to-week.

Notre Dame is coming off a 49-16 win over Temple with their new quarterback Brandon Wimbush.