Marian University crawling with St. Joseph College students

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A university in Indianapolis has taken in nearly 80 former students from a northwest Indiana college that closed in May.

The Indianapolis Star reports that Marian University has one of the largest concentrations of displaced St. Joseph College students in the state. Several hundred other St. Joseph students have been scattered among dozens of colleges and universities since the school’s board voted in February to suspend operations.

Chad Pulver, vice president for academic affairs at St. Joseph, said Marian was the first in the line of more than 80 schools that helped find students a place to land.

The schools have things in common. They’re Catholic institutions and members of Independent Colleges of Indiana. St. Joseph’s campus in Rensselaer is 90 minutes north of Marian.

