Luck out for Week 1, Tolzien to start for the Colts

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – You might want to check to see if the Colts horseshoe is still right-side up.

General manager Chris Ballard said Monday that Andrew Luck is officially out for their Week 1 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. Scott Tolzien is set to start in his place.

After undergoing surgery in the offseason, Luck continues to rehab his right shoulder. Even after being optimistic about his return for so long, Indianapolis admitted that they are being conservative with his progress. There is still no timetable for his return – even to practice.

Tolzien will make his second start in a Colts uniform as he was under center last year in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On the other sideline, the Rams will start Jared Goff. The 2016 No. 1 overall pick is 0-7 in starts in his short career.