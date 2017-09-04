Kokomo residents hit by tornado can get free trees planted

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — A coalition that includes Indiana’s wildlife agency will begin planting trees in Kokomo this fall to replace trees destroyed by an August 2016 tornado.

Volunteers will plant native trees rooted in 15-gallon buckets, free of charge, at the homes of Kokomo residents affected by last year’s storm.

The Kokomo Tribune reports Kokomo’s mayor’s office says the volunteers will plant the trees “the right way in the right places.”

A Dallas-based nonprofit group called RETREET is providing the trees and will lead a coalition that includes the Indiana Department of Natural Resources in planting trees starting in November.

Only owners of Kokomo properties affected by the Aug. 24, 2016, tornado can request the trees. RETREET plans to plant more than 500 trees in Kokomo during three waves of plantings.