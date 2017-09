INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano kept hoping all those offseason workouts, a full training camp and four preseason games would give him a clearer picture for 2017.

Instead, with Sunday’s season opener looming, things look even murkier.

Andrew Luck was finally activated from the physically unable to perform list Saturday, but didn’t take a snap and hadn’t thrown to a teammate in nine months as he rehabbed from offseason surgery on his throwing shoulder.