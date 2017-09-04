EPA proposing groundwater cleanup for site in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The federal government is proposing a $3.8 million groundwater contamination cleanup in Terre Haute to remove volatile organic compounds found in some water wells.

The Tribune-Star reports that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency lists the problem area as the Elm Street Groundwater Contamination Superfund site. About 18 acres (7.3 hectares) would be cleaned.

EPA spokeswoman Rachel Bassler says contamination is as deep as 50 feet (15 meters). She adds that about 2,300 tons of contaminated soil will need to be removed.

Plans include removing contaminated soil from areas accessible to the public. Groundwater cleanup could take up to 20 years.

The contamination was first discovered in the 1980s. An investigation later found arsenic in the groundwater and soil. Other metals, PCBs and pesticides were also found in the soil.

___

Information from: Tribune-Star, http://www.tribstar.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.