CHICAGO (AP) The Chicago Bears insist better days are coming. Then again, it’s hard to imagine things getting worse for them.

The Bears are banking on an overhaul at quarterback as well as a deeper and healthier roster to get them pointed in the right direction coming off their worst season in decades.

“I think we’ve assembled the right kind of guys,” general manager Ryan Pace said. “I know that. The culture and the vibe of the locker room is really good right now.”