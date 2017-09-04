8/28 Inside The Zone – Week Four Preview

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If one is a fluke, two a coincidence then after week 3 of the high school football season we’re seeing a pattern for the season.

Justin Kenny of The News-Sentinel joins Andy McDonnell to break it all down on “Inside The Zone.”

There are a trio of teams atop the SAC including Snider, Homestead and Bishop Dwenger. On Friday, the Spartans face off with the Saints in a game that could help separate a team from the rest.

There are also numerous other big storylines from the area including New Haven facing off with Leo on Friday, can Woodlan continue their early season dominance in the ACAC and what the Churubusco-Garrett game means to the rest of the season.