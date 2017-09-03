One hurt in shooting outside Pierre’s

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Chaos broke out at Pierre’s Entertainment Center, early Sunday morning, after a fight ended with gunshots.

Police at the scene said the incident initially started with a fight inside the club at 5629 St. Joe Rd. around 2 a.m. A large group then moved outside where police said multiple people went to their vehicles and grabbed guns.

Witnesses told police several people shot at each other and into the air.

One man was hit in the hand and was dropped off at a hospital before police arrived.

It’s not clear who shot the victim or if it was intentional.

Police said they detained multiple people in connection to the incident and arrested one on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness.

Authorities are still looking for other people involved in the incident.

The shooting is under investigation.