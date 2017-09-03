Oferle releases new single ‘Ghost of You’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana natives Annette Oferle, Luke Oferle and Jonah Baker are continuing their good vibes with their modern country pop band Oferle. They just released their latest single ‘Ghost of You.’

The band joined NewsChannel 15’s First News Sunday to talk about how audiences have been receiving the song. They explained they first debuted it a couple months ago while opening for Clayton Anderson in Indianapolis. They were nervous, but the audience loved it.

The band is made up of brother and sister Annette and Luke and their cousin Jonah. Click the video to hear the story behind how they were formed.

You can find Oferle’s music on Apple Music and Spotify. You can find them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.